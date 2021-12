MUMBAI: India captain Virat Kohli on Monday became the first player to register 50 wins across the three formats in international cricket. Kohli achieved the feat after India demolished New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.



"Congratulations @imVkohli. The first player with 50 international wins in each format of the game," BCCI tweeted. Agencies

Also Read: Rahi Sarnobat reigns supreme in Women's 25M Pistol

Also Watch: