AEGCL, Assam Invite Tenders for Turnkey Construction of 33kv Feeder Bay at 132kv Betbari GSS for Feeding Power - 2021_AEGCL_23362_1

About AEGCL

AEGCL mission is to Transmission of power in large quantity with affordable price as per the expectation of customers, Government of Assam and AERC. Increase transmission network need based to meet demand of the State in 2032. Adoption of best Construction and O&M practices supported by system driven processes enabled by cutting edge IT solutions. Diversification of business in providing consultancy on construction and maintenance services and entering business in Telecommunication and other emerging areas so as to achieve optimum utilization of assets and generation of additional revenue. Develop skilled and satisfied human resources, fostering a service oriented attitude to its stake holders and empowered to meet need in the changing scenarios. Building Research and Development wing for adoption of new technology. Discharge the social responsibility with commitment on Environment Protection, Health, Safety, Energy conservation and Community Development. To establish as one of the transparent entity in the Country with total honor to Whistle Blower Policy.

About Tender

Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited, Assam Invite Tenders for Turnkey Construction of 33kv Feeder Bay at 132kv Betbari GSS for Feeding Power to Swargadew Betbari GSS AEGCL

Tender Details

Reference No. 2021_AEGCL_23362_1 Tendering Authority Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited Brief corrigendum : turnkey construction of 33kv feeder bay at 132kv betbari gss for feeding power to swargadew siu-ka-pha multispeciality hos pit al Description turnkey construction of 33kv feeder bay at 132kv betbari gss for feeding power to swargadew betbari gss aegcl open tender Pre-Qualification Criteria Please refer Tender documents.

Key Value

Estimated Cost INR 73.51 Lacs EMD INR 1.47 Lacs

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection 12-11-2021 Last Date for Submission 11-12-2021 Opening Date 13-12-2021

Site Location

Location 1 Sivasagar, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional) MD AEGCL Contact Address BIJULEE BHAWAN AEGCL PALTANBAZAR

Official document

