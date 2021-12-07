APHC Invites Tenders For The Construction Of G 3 Storied Peb Quarter - 2021_APHC_23570_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction Of G 3 Storied Peb Quarter and other online tender notices published by the Assam Police Housing Corporation Limited

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Construction Of G 3 Storied Peb Quarter and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Assam Police Housing Corporation Limited

About APHC

Maintain order, prevent and detect crime by enforcing law firmly and impartially, without fear or favor, prejudice or vindictiveness.

Maintain integrity and discipline of the highest order insincere performance of duties in accordance with the law and the Constitution and respect the rights of citizens as guaranteed by it.

Strive to build up a strong Police-Public bond in order to encourage community participation in law enforcement and promote harmony and spirit of brotherhood amongst all segments of society, transcending religious, linguistic, social, and regional diversities and removing practices derogatory to the dignity of women and disadvantageous sections of society.

Strive to be courteous and well-mannered at all times, develop self-restraint and be truthful and honest in thought and deed, in both personal and official lives.

About Tender

Assam Police Housing Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tenders for the construction of g 3 storied peb qtr for the accommodation of the family of police personal of 16 unit 1 bldg at 10th apbn complex kahilipara under mpf scheme 2014-15 10th apbn complex, kahilipara in Assam

Tender Details

Reference No. 2021_APHC_23570_1 Tendering Authority Assam Police Housing Corporation Limited Brief construction of g 3 storied peb qtr for the accommodation of the family of police personal of 16 unit 1 bldg at 10th apbn complex kahilipara under mpf scheme 2014-15 Description construction of g 3 storied peb qtr for the accommodation of the family of police personal of 16 unit 1 bldg at 10th apbn complex kahilipara under mpf scheme 2014-15 10th apbn complex, kahilipara open tender Pre-Qualification Criteria Please refer to Tender documents. Website (Optional) Click here to open the website

Key Values

Estimated Cost INR 3.27 CR. EMD INR 6.53 Lacs

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection 04-12-2021 Last Date of Document Collection 13-12-2021 Last Date for Submission 13-12-2021 Opening Date 13-12-2021 * The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read the tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1 Kamrup, Assam, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional) Chief Engineer Contact Address Assam Police Housing Corporation Ltd Rehabari Guwahati 8

Official Documents

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.

Also read: PWD (Roads) Invites Tenders For The Widening And Strengthening Of Gohain Ali - 2021_PWD_23565_1

Also watch: