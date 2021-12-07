APHC, Assam Invite Tenders for Construction of Retaining Wall Fencing Earth Filling at DGP Bungalows - 2021_APHC_23571_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction of Retaining Wall Fencing Earth Filling at DGP Bungalows and other online tender notices published by APRC
About APHC
Maintain order, prevent and detect crime by enforcing law firmly and impartially, without fear or favor, prejudice or vindictiveness. Maintain integrity and discipline of the highest order in sincere performance of duties in accordance with the law and the Constitution and respect the rights of citizens as guaranteed by it. Strive to build up a strong Police-Public bond in order to encourage community participation in law enforcement and promote harmony and spirit of brotherhood amongst all segments of society, transcending religious, linguistic, social and regional diversities and to remove practices derogatory to the dignity of women and disadvantageous sections of society. Strive to be courteous and well-mannered at all times, develop self-restraint and be truthful and honest in thought and deed, in both personal and official lives.
About Tender
Assam Police Housing Corporation Limited, Assam Invite Tenders for Construction of Retaining Wall Fencing Earth Filling Internal Drive Way (paver road) Gazebo at DGP Bungalows (1no) security gate (4 nos) site development for senior police officer Bungalows at 4th Apbn Kahilipara Guwahati
Tender Details
|Reference No.
|2021_APHC_23571_1
|Tendering Authority
|Assam Police Housing Corporation Limited
|Brief
construction of retaining wall fencing earth filling internal drive way (paver road) gazebo at dgp bunglows (1no) security gate (4 nos) site development for senior police officer bungalows at 4th apbn Kahilipara Guwahati
|Description
|construction of retaining wall fencing earth filling internal drive way (paver road) gazebo at DGP bungalows (1no) security gate (4 nos) site development for senior police officer bungalows at 4th Apbn Kahilipara Guwahati 4th apbn, Kahilipara, Guwahati, Assam open tender
|Pre-Qualification Criteria
|Please refer Tender documents.
Key Value
|Estimated Cost
|INR 80.54 Lacs
|EMD
|INR 1.61 Lacs
Key Dates
|Start Date of Document Collection
|04-12-2021
|Last Date of Document Collection
|13-12-2021
|Last Date for Submission
|13-12-2021
|Opening Date
|13-12-2021
Site Location
|Location 1
|Guwahati, Assam, India
Contact Information
|Contact Person (Optional)
|Chief Engineer
|Contact Address
|Assam Police Housing Corporation Ltd Rehabari Guwahati 8
Official document
