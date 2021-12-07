APHC, Assam Invite Tenders for Construction of Retaining Wall Fencing Earth Filling at DGP Bungalows - 2021_APHC_23571_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction of Retaining Wall Fencing Earth Filling at DGP Bungalows and other online tender notices published by APRC

About APHC

Maintain order, prevent and detect crime by enforcing law firmly and impartially, without fear or favor, prejudice or vindictiveness. Maintain integrity and discipline of the highest order in sincere performance of duties in accordance with the law and the Constitution and respect the rights of citizens as guaranteed by it. Strive to build up a strong Police-Public bond in order to encourage community participation in law enforcement and promote harmony and spirit of brotherhood amongst all segments of society, transcending religious, linguistic, social and regional diversities and to remove practices derogatory to the dignity of women and disadvantageous sections of society. Strive to be courteous and well-mannered at all times, develop self-restraint and be truthful and honest in thought and deed, in both personal and official lives.

About Tender

Assam Police Housing Corporation Limited, Assam Invite Tenders for Construction of Retaining Wall Fencing Earth Filling Internal Drive Way (paver road) Gazebo at DGP Bungalows (1no) security gate (4 nos) site development for senior police officer Bungalows at 4th Apbn Kahilipara Guwahati

Tender Details

Reference No. 2021_APHC_23571_1 Tendering Authority Assam Police Housing Corporation Limited Brief construction of retaining wall fencing e art h filling internal drive way (paver road ) gazebo at dgp bunglows (1no) security gate (4 nos) site development for senior police officer bungalows at 4th apbn Kahilipara Guwahati Description construction of retaining wall fencing earth filling internal drive way (paver road) gazebo at DGP bungalows (1no) security gate (4 nos) site development for senior police officer bungalows at 4th Apbn Kahilipara Guwahati 4th apbn, Kahilipara, Guwahati, Assam open tender Pre-Qualification Criteria Please refer Tender documents.

Key Value

Estimated Cost INR 80.54 Lacs EMD INR 1.61 Lacs

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection 04-12-2021 Last Date of Document Collection 13-12-2021 Last Date for Submission 13-12-2021 Opening Date 13-12-2021

Site Location

Location 1 Guwahati, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional) Chief Engineer Contact Address Assam Police Housing Corporation Ltd Rehabari Guwahati 8

Official document

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.

