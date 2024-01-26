AR Invites Tender for Provision of Borewell Along with Connected Water Supply Line in Arunachal Pradesh - 2024_ARMHA_792108_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Invites Tender for Provision of Borewell Along with Connected Water Supply Line in Arunachal Pradesh and other online tender notices published by the Assam Rifles.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Provision of Borewell Along with Connected Water Supply Line in Arunachal Pradesh and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Assam Rifles.
The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs
The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for the Provision of Borewell Along with Connected Water Supply Line in Arunachal Pradesh.
Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_792108_1
Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles
Brief: Provision Of Borewell Alongwith Connected Water Supply Line In Cob Miao And Inau Under32 Assam Rifles Arunachal Pradesh
Description: provision of borewell alongwith connected water supply line in cob miao and inau under32 assam rifles arunachal pradesh 792122 : miao and inau open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 32.33 Lacs
EMD: INR 65.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.50 Thousand
/
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 24-01-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 12-02-2024
Last Date for Submission: 12-02-2024
Opening Date: 13-02-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India
Location 2: Roing, Arunachal Pradesh, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): SO-1(Wks) HQ 25 Sect AR Jorhat
Contact Address: HQ 25 Sector AR Jorhat (Assam