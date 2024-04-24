AR Invites Tender for Repair Of Lt Line Earthing And Stay Wire Of Headquarters 26 Sector Assam Rifles At Pallel - 2024_ARMHA_804604_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Invites Tender for Repair Of Lt Line Earthing And Stay Wire Of Headquarters 26 Sector Assam Rifles At Pallel and other online tender notices published by the Assam Rifles.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Repair Of Lt Line Earthing And Stay Wire Of Headquarters 26 Sector Assam Rifles At Pallel types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Assam Rifles.
The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs
The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for the Repair Of Lt Line Earthing And Stay Wire Of Headquarters 26 Sector Assam Rifles At Pallel.
Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_804604_1
Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles
Brief: Repair Of Lt Line Earthing And Stay Wire Of Headquarters 26 Sector Assam Rifles At Pallel
Description: repair of lt line earthing and stay wire of headquarters 26 sector assam rifles at pallel 795135 : palllel
open tender: assam rifles - mha
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 5.00 Lacs
EMD: INR 10.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 23-04-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 06-05-2024
Last Date for Submission: 06-05-2024
Opening Date: 07-05-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Not Classified, Manipur, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): SO1 (Wks), HQ 26 Sect AR
Contact Address: HQ 26 Sect AR, c/o 99 APO