Assam Rifles Invites Tender for Addition and Alteration to River Side Pump in Nagaland - 2024_ARMHA_792408_1

Assam Rifles

The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs

About Tender

The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for the Addition and Alteration to River Side Pump in Nagaland.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_792408_1

Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles

Brief: Addition And Alteration To River Side Pump House Bldg By Repair To Roof Treatment, Flooring, Joiners, Internal Electrification Etc Incl Repair/Replacement Of Unsv Lt Pannels, Swtich Gears. Provision Of Chain Link Fancing To Transformer, Replacement Of Ext Water Supply Pipe Lines Including Augmentation Of Existing Pumps Etc At Artc&S, Dimapur

Description: addition and alteration 797112 : dimapur open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 60.04 Lacs

EMD: INR 1.21 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 1.50 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 27-01-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 10-02-2024

Last Date for Submission: 10-02-2024

Opening Date: 12-02-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Dimapur, Nagaland, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): SO-I(Wks)

Contact Address: ARTC and School Shokhuvi (Nagaland)