Assam Rifles Invites Tender for Construction Of Transit Facility For Assam Rifles Personnel Near War Memorial At Laitkor - 2024_ARMHA_807916_1

Assam Rifles
The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs
About Tender
The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for the Construction Of Transit Facility For Assam Rifles Personnel Near War Memorial At Laitkor.
Tender Details
Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_807916_1
Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles
Brief: Construction Of Transit Facility For Assam Rifles Personnel Near War Memorial At Laitkor
Description: construction of transit facility for assam rifles personnel near war memorial at laitkor 793010 : laitkor open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per tender documents
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 4.10 CR.
EMD: INR 8.21 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 1.50 Thousand
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 18-05-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 30-05-2024
Last Date for Submission: 30-05-2024
Opening Date: 31-05-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Shillong, Meghalaya, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): SO-1 (Wks)
Contact Address: Engr Branch HQ DGAR, Laitkor, Shillong-793010