Assam Rifles Invites Tender for Provn Of Improvement And Enhancement Of Old Existing Temporary Shelters - VIII.11014/8361/BOP/HQ 23 Sect AR/Engr-2024

Assam Rifles

The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs

About Tender

The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for the Provn Of Improvement And Enhancement Of Old Existing Temporary Shelters.

Tender Details

Reference No: VIII.11014/8361/BOP/HQ 23 Sect AR/Engr-2024

Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles

Brief: Provn Of Improvement And Enhancement Of Old Existing Temporary Shelters And Ancillaries Including Infrastructural Developments Work For Cob Parva Of 20 Assam Rifles

Description: provn of improvement and enhancement of old existing temporary shelters and ancillaries including infrastructural developments work for cob parva of 20 assam rifles

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 26-03-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 16-04-2024

Last Date for Submission: 16-04-2024

Opening Date: 17-04-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): SO1 (Wks) HQ DGAR

Contact Address: HQ DGAR Laitkor Shillong