Assam Rifles Invites Tender for Roof treatment at various buildings, laitkor grn- 2024_ARMHA_818797_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Invites Tender for
Term contract for Roof treatment at various buildings, laitkor grn and other online tender notices published by the Assam Rifles.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Roof treatment at various buildings, laitkor grn and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Assam Rifles.
The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs
The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for
Term contract for Roof treatment at various buildings, laitkor grn
Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_818797_1
Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles
Brief: roof treatment at various buildings, laitkor gr
Description: roof treatment at various buildings, laitkor grn 793010 : laitkor
Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per Tender documents
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
EMD: INR 72.10 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 29-07-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 19-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 19-08-2024
Opening Date: 20-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Not Classified, Meghalaya, India
Contact Person (Optional): Commandant ARC and MC
Contact Address: Assam Rifles Constr and Maint Company