Assam Rifles Invites Tender for Special Repair for Existing Buildings at Cob Khongsang, Manipur - 2024_ARMHA_793706_1

Assam Rifles

The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs

About Tender

The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for the Special Repair for Existing Buildings at Cob Khongsang, Manipur.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_793706_1

Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles

Brief: Spl Repair For Existing Buildings At Cob Khongsangof44ar(Now 6ar)

Description: spl repair for existing buildings at cob khongsangof44ar(now 6ar) 795159 : cob khongsang manipur open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 46.38 Lacs

EMD: INR 92.76 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 1.50 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 05-02-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 23-02-2024

Last Date for Submission: 23-02-2024

Opening Date: 24-02-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Imphal, Manipur, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): SO1 WORKS HQ 22 SECT AR

Contact Address: HQ 22 SECTOR AR LAIROUCHING