Assam Rifles Invites Tender for Spl Repair to Existing Roads at Bn Hq Lunglei in Mizoram - 2024_ARMHA_792410_1

The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs
The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for the for Spl Repair to Existing Roads at Bn Hq Lunglei in Mizoram.
Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_792410_1
Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles
Brief: Spl Repair To Existing Roads At Bn Hq Lunglei
Description: spl repair to existing roads at bn hq lunglei 796701 : lunglei open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 55.14 Lacs
EMD: INR 1.11 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 1.50 Thousand
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 27-01-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 15-02-2024
Last Date for Submission: 15-02-2024
Opening Date: 16-02-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Aizwal, Mizoram, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): DIG HQ 23 Sect AR
Contact Address: DIG 23 Sect AR Khatla Aizwal Mizoram 796001