Assam Rifles Invites Tender for supply of lightening protection system replacement of dissipation array system - GEM/2024/B/5248825

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the supply of lightening protection system replacement of dissipation array system and other online tender notices published by the Assam Rifles.

Assam Rifles

The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs

About Tender

The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for supply of lightening protection system replacement of dissipation array system.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5248825

Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles

Brief: supply of lightening protection system replacement of dissipation array system , replacement of up conductor 70 sqmm copper cable for das , mast 20 mtr with stay wire as triangular mast , chemical earthing system with 3 pit system , copper strip with 25x2 sqmm for interconnection in between all existing earth pits , earth distribution bar cu 200x100x3 mm with 10 terminals , internal lightning protection class c with 3 phase , internal lightning protection class b with 3 phase , high and low input voltage disconnector with hivd 3 phase 120 amp , copper cable 25 sqmm for interconnecting to eqpt , freight charges , installation and commissioning charges - quantity | 1865 - msme exemption | no - startup exemption | no Quantity 1865

Description: lightening protection system - distribution bar cu 200x100x3 mm with 10 terminals ,internal lightning protection class c with 3 phase , internallightning protection class b with 3 phase , high and lowinput voltage disconnector with hivd 3 phase 120 amp ,copper cable 25 sqmm for interconnecting to eqpt , freightcharges , installation and commissioning charges

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 3.00 CR.

EMD: INR 9.00 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 26-08-2024

Opening Date: 26-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Shillong, Meghalaya, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Home Affairs Central Armed Police Forces