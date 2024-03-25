Assam Rifles Invites Tender for Supply Of - Pvc Copper Cable Single And Multi Core Circular Sheathedcord With Flexible Conductor - GEM/2024/B/4810337

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Invites Tender for Supply Of - Pvc Copper Cable Single And Multi Core Circular Sheathedcord With Flexible Conductor and other online tender notices published by the Assam Rifles.

Assam Rifles

The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs

About Tender

The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for the Supply Of - Pvc Copper Cable Single And Multi Core Circular Sheathedcord With Flexible Conductor.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/4810337

Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles

Brief: Supply Of - Pvc Copper Cable Single And Multi Core Circular Sheathedcord With Flexible Conductor As Per Is 694 (Q3) , Pvc Copper Cable 1 Core And Multi Core Circular Sheathed Cablewith Rigid Conductor As Per Is 694 | Quantity | 282150 - Msme Exemption | Yes - Startup Exemption | Yes

Description-: copper cable 1 core and multi core circular sheathed cablewith rigid conductor as per is 694

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

EMDINR 3.20 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 02-04-2024

Opening Date: 02-04-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Dimapur, Nagaland, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Home Affairs Central Armed Police Forces