Assam Rifles Invites Tender for Supply Of - Pvc Copper Cable Single And Multi Core Circular Sheathedcord With Flexible Conductor - GEM/2024/B/4810337

The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs
The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for the Supply Of - Pvc Copper Cable Single And Multi Core Circular Sheathedcord With Flexible Conductor.
Reference No: GEM/2024/B/4810337
Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles
Brief: Supply Of - Pvc Copper Cable Single And Multi Core Circular Sheathedcord With Flexible Conductor As Per Is 694 (Q3) , Pvc Copper Cable 1 Core And Multi Core Circular Sheathed Cablewith Rigid Conductor As Per Is 694 | Quantity | 282150 - Msme Exemption | Yes - Startup Exemption | Yes
Description-: copper cable 1 core and multi core circular sheathed cablewith rigid conductor as per is 694
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
EMDINR 3.20 Lacs
Key Dates *
Last Date for Submission: 02-04-2024
Opening Date: 02-04-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Dimapur, Nagaland, India
Contact Information
Contact Address: Ministry of Home Affairs Central Armed Police Forces