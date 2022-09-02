MES Invites Tender for Spl Repair to BER Transformer at Umroi Mil STN - 2022_MES_549029_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Spl Repair to BER Transformer at Umroi Mil STN and other online tender notices published by the Military Engineer Services

About MES

The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.

About Tender

Military Engineer Services requests a proposal for the tender for the spl repair to ber transformer including allied works and civil works at umroi mil stn under ge umroi 793103

Tender Details

Reference No. 2022_MES_549029_1 Tendering Authority Military Engineer Services Brief spl repair to ber transformer including allied work s and civil work s at umroi mil stn under ge umroi Description spl repair to ber transformer including allied works and civil works at umroi mil stn under ge umroi 793103 : umroi open tender Pre-Qualification Criteria Please refer Tender documents. Website (Optional) Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost INR 57.00 Lacs EMD INR 1.11 Lacs Document Fee INR 1.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection 31-08-2022 Last Date of Document Collection 27-09-2022 Last Date for Submission 27-09-2022 Opening Date 28-09-2022 * The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1 Shillong, Meghalaya, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional) CWE SHILLONG Contact Address HQ CWE SHILLONG SE FALLS 793011

