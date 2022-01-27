MES Invites Tenders For The Certain Misc BR Repair Works - 2022_MES_499243_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Certain Misc BR Repair Works to MD OTM ACCN and Sewage Line Manholes and other online tender notices published by the Military Engineer Services, Assam

About MES

The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.

About Tender

Military Engineer Services requests a proposal for the tenders for the Certain Misc BR Repair Works to MD OTM ACCN and Sewage Line Manholes and paths in the AOR of age B/R I under GE Narangi in Assam

Tender Details

Reference No. 2022_MES_499243_1 Tendering Authority Military Engineer Services Brief corrigendum : certain misc br repair wks to md otm accn and sewage line manholes and paths in the aor of age b/r i under ge narangi Description certain misc br repair wks to md otm accn and sewage line manholes and paths in the aor of age b/r i under ge narangi ge narangi open tender Pre-Qualification Criteria Please refer Tender documents. Website (Optional) Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost INR 40.00 Lacs EMD INR 80.00 Thousand Document Fee INR 500.00

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection 04-01-2022 Last Date for Submission 31-01-2022 Opening Date 03-02-2022 * The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1 Kamrup, Assam, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional) GE Narangi Contact Address GE Narangi C/O 99 APO

Official Documents

