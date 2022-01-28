MES Invites Tenders For The Maintenance Of Panel Board - 2022_MES_503769_1

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Military Engineer Services is inviting tenders for the Maintenance Of Panel Board, ACB, Capacitor Bank APFC Panel Allied Works

  28 Jan 2022

About MES

The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.

About Tender

Military Engineer Services requests a proposal for the tenders for the Maintenance Of Panel Board, ACB, Capacitor Bank APFC Panel Allied Works of HT network at saa under GE (s) Tezpur in Assam

Tender Details

Reference No.2022_MES_503769_1
Tendering AuthorityMilitary Engineer Services
Brief

repair/maint of panel board, acb, capacitor bank apfc panel allied wks of ht network at saa under ge (s) tezpur

Descriptionrepair/maint of panel board, acb, capacitor bank apfc panel allied wks of ht network at saa under ge (s) tezpur ge(s) tezpur open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteriaas per tender docus
Key Values

Estimated CostINR 36.22 Lacs
EMDINR 72.44 Thousand
Document FeeINR 500.00

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection25-01-2022
Last Date of Document Collection03-02-2022
Last Date for Submission03-02-2022
Opening Date05-02-2022
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1Tezpur, Assam, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional)CWE Tezpur
Contact AddressHQ CWE TEZPUR PO DEKARGAON DIST SONITPUR PIN 784501 (ASSAM)

