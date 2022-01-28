MES Invites Tenders For The Special Repair To Building - 2022_MES_503743_1

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Military Engineer Services is inviting tenders for the Special Repair To Building no et-118 (or living) at Tamulpur (Diglipara)

About MES

The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.

About Tender

Military Engineer Services requests a proposal for the tenders for the Special Repair To Building no et-118 (or living) at Tamulpur (Diglipara) and other sanction work at Tamulpur military station under GE Rangia in Assam

Tender Details

Reference No.2022_MES_503743_1
Tendering AuthorityMilitary Engineer Services
Brief

spl repair to bldg no et-118 (or living) at tamulpur (diglipara) and other sanction work at tamulpur military station under ge rangia

Descriptionspl repair to bldg no et-118 (or living) at tamulpur (diglipara) and other sanction work at tamulpur military station under ge rangia tamulpur open tender
Pre-Qualification CriteriaAS PER NIT
Website (Optional)

Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated CostINR 40.30 Lacs
EMDINR 80.60 Thousand
Document FeeINR 500.00

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection25-01-2022
Last Date of Document Collection14-02-2022
Last Date for Submission14-02-2022
Opening Date16-02-2022
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1Rangiya, Assam, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional)GE RANGIA
Contact AddressGE Rangia C/O 99 APO

Official Documents

