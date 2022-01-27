MES Invites Tenders For The Provn of Single Living Accn - 2022_MES_498912_1

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Military Engineer Services is inviting tenders for the Provn of Single Living Accn for 20 Pers at Hattigor Military Station

About MES

The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.

About Tender

Military Engineer Services requests a proposal for the tenders for the Provn of Single Living Accn for 20 Pers at Hattigor Military Station under GE Rangia in Assam

Tender Details

Reference No.2022_MES_498912_1
Tendering AuthorityMilitary Engineer Services
Brief

corrigendum : provn of single living accn for 20 pers at hattigor military station under ge rangia

Descriptionprovn of single living accn for 20 pers at hattigor military station under ge rangia hattigor open tender
Pre-Qualification CriteriaAS PER NIT
Website (Optional)

Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated CostINR 40.20 Lacs
EMDINR 80.40 Thousand
Document FeeINR 500.00

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection03-01-2022
Last Date for Submission29-01-2022
Opening Date31-01-2022
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1Tezpur, Assam, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional)GE RANGIA
Contact AddressGE Rangia C/O 99 APO Rangia

Official Documents

