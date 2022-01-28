ONGC Invites Tenders For The Construction Of PSA - sc1ac22001

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction Of PSA Within SBK GCS and other online tender notices published by the Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Limited

About ONGC

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Indian government that produces crude oil and natural gas. New Delhi is the company's registered office. It is owned by the Indian government's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. It is the country's largest government-owned oil and gas exploration and production business, producing over 70% of India's crude oil (equal to around 57 percent of total demand) and 84 percent of the country's natural gas. The Maharatna title was bestowed on ONGC by the Indian government in November 2010. ONGC was founded on 14 August 1956 by Government of India. It is involved in exploring for and exploiting hydrocarbons in 26 sedimentary basins of India, and owns and operates over 11,000 kilometers of pipelines in the country.

About Tender

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation requests a proposal for the tenders for the Construction Of PSA Within SBK GCS in Assam

Tender Details

Reference No. sc1ac22001 Tendering Authority Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Limited Brief construction of psa within sbk gcs Description e-procurement in two bid system is hereby invited on behalf of oil & natural gas corporation ltd. from reputed and experienced working contractors meeting the criteria given in bid documents through its e-procurement site at http://etender.ongc.co.in. Website (Optional) Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost INR 1.62 CR. EMD INR 4.05 Lacs

Key Dates

Last Date for Submission 15-02-2022 Opening Date 15-02-2022 * The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1 Silchar, Assam, India

