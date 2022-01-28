PWD, Assam Invites Tenders For The Renovation of Shilling Khuti High School

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Renovation of Shilling Khuti High School Mazbat under SOPD for the Financial Year 2021-22 and other online tender notices published by the Public Works Road Department, Assam
About PWD
The Public Works Department (PWD) is one of the oldest and most important Departments of the Government of Assam. It was established in the year 1880 under British Rule. In the beginning, it had the responsibility for all public infrastructure development involving construction and maintenance works. In 1956 the Embankment and Drainage (E&D) were bifurcated and established as a separate Department. The PWD has undergone considerable changes since Independence. To enable it to function smoothly and to focus on the priority assigned by the Government on infrastructure development works, the PWD was further bifurcated into two departments, viz. Public Works Roads Department and Public Works Building & NH Department. The principal function of the Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) is to develop and manage the state road infrastructure for providing connectivity and efficient transportation. It undertakes construction and maintenance of roads, bridges, culverts in the state.
About Tender
Public Works Department requests a proposal for the tenders for the Renovation of Shilling Khuti High School Mazbat under SOPD for the Financial Year 2021-22 in Assam
Tender Details
|Tendering Authority
|Public Works Department
|Brief
repairing and renovation of shilling khuti high school mazbat in district under sopd for the financial year 2021-22.
Key Values
|Estimated Cost
|INR 24.75 Lacs
|EMD
|INR 24.75 Thousand
|Document Fee
|INR 1.00 Thousand
Key Dates
|Last Date for Submission
|Refer Document
|Opening Date
|09-02-2022
|* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
|Location 1
|Udalgiri, Assam, India
