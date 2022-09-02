Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

PWD Invites Tender for Periodical Maintenance of the PMGSY Road - 2022_CEPWD_31704_1

Public Works Department is Inviting Tender for Periodical Maintenance of the PMGSY Road from Paschim Jambura to Nath Coloney

About PWD

The Public Works Department (PWD) is one of the oldest and most important Departments of the Government of Assam. It was established in the year 1880 under British Rule. In the beginning, it had the responsibility for all public infrastructure development involving construction and maintenance works. In 1956 the Embankment and Drainage (E&D) were bifurcated and established as a separate Department. The PWD has undergone considerable changes since Independence. To enable it to function smoothly and to focus on the priority assigned by the Government on infrastructure development works, the PWD was further bifurcated into two departments, viz. Public Works Roads Department and Public Works Building & NH Department. The principal function of the Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) is to develop and manage the state road infrastructure for providing connectivity and efficient transportation. It undertakes construction and maintenance of roads, bridges, culverts in the state.

About Tender

Public Works Department requests a proposal for the tenders for the Periodical Maintenance of the PMGSY Road from Paschim Jambura to Nath Coloney link no.t02 l5.36km under PWD Randb Khowai subdivision during the year 20212022 sh re carpeting seal coat and side berm clearing etc

Tender Details

Reference No.2022_CEPWD_31704_1
Tendering AuthorityPublic Works Department
Brief

periodical maintenance of the pmgsy road from paschim jambura to nath coloney link no.t02 l5.36km under pwd randb khowai subdivision during the year 20212022 sh re carpeting seal coat and side berm clearing etc

Descriptionperiodical maintenance of the pmgsy road from paschim jambura to nath coloney link no.t02 l5.36km under pwd randb khowai subdivision during the year 20212022 sh re carpeting seal coat and side berm clearing etc 5th call 799202 : khowai open tender
Pre-Qualification CriteriaPlease refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional)

Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated CostINR 1.21 CR.
EMDINR 1.21 Lacs
Document FeeINR 5.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection01-09-2022
Last Date of Document Collection30-09-2022
Last Date for Submission30-09-2022
Opening Date30-09-2022
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1Khowai, Tripura, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional)The Executive Engineer PWD RandB Khowai Division
Contact AddressO/o the Executive Engineer PWD RandB Khowai Division

Official Documents

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.

