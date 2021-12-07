PWD (Roads) Invites Tenders For The Construction Of Foot-Over-Bridge - 2021_PWD_23575_1

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Public Works Road Department Invites Tenders For The Construction Of Foot-Over-Bridge At Paltan Bazar near ASTC Campus

Published :  7 Dec 2021 7:46 AM GMT

  | Updated :  2021-12-09T19:06:41+05:30

About PWD (Roads)

The principal function of the Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) is to develop and maintain the state road infrastructure for providing connectivity and efficient transportation in the state. It undertakes construction and maintenance of roads, bridges, and culverts. The department implements the works through contractors with funds provided by the Government of Assam and the Government of India. It also implements Externally Aided Projects funded by The World Bank and The Asian Development Bank.

About Tender

Public Works Road Department requests a proposal for the tenders for the construction of foot-over-bridge at paltan Bazar near ASTC campus, gs road, Guwahati under sopd(g) for the year 2021-22 in Assam

Tender Details

Reference No.2021_PWD_23575_1
Tendering AuthorityPublic Works Road Department
Brief

construction of foot-over-bridge at paltan bazaar near ASTC campus, gs road, Guwahati under sopd(g) for the year 2021-22

Descriptionre-bid paltan bazar fob guwahati open tender
Pre-Qualification CriteriaPlease refer to Tender documents.
Website (Optional)

Click here to open the website

Key Values

Estimated CostINR 13.33 CR.
EMDINR 26.67 Lacs

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection04-12-2021
Last Date of Document Collection13-12-2021
Last Date for Submission13-12-2021
Opening Date13-12-2021
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read the tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1Guwahati, Assam, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional)Chief Engineer, PWD(Roads), Assam
Contact AddressO/o the Chief Engineer, PWD(Roads), Assam

Official Documents

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.

Categories: Tenders 
