RDD Invites Tender for Construction of Sub-Divisional Magistrate(sdm) Office Building - 2022_CERDD_31773_1

Rural Development Department is Inviting Tender for Construction of Sub-Divisional Magistrate(sdm) Office Building at Sonamura

  |  3 Sep 2022 10:33 AM GMT

About RDD

About Tender

Rural Development Department requests a proposal for the tenders for the Construction of Sub-Divisional Magistrate(sdm) Office Building at Sonamura, Sepahijala district under RD Bishramganj division during the 2022-23

Tender Details

Reference No.2022_CERDD_31773_1
Tendering AuthorityRural Development Department
Brief

construction of sub-divisional magistrate(sdm) office building at sonamura, sepahijala district under rd bishramganj division during the 2022-23

Descriptionconstruction of sub-divisional magistrate(sdm) office building at sonamura, sepahijala district under rd bishramganj division during the 2022-23 799103 : sepahijala district open tender
Pre-Qualification CriteriaPlease refer Tender documents.
Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated CostINR 6.64 CR.
EMDINR 13.29 Lacs
Document FeeINR 10.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection02-09-2022
Last Date of Document Collection21-09-2022
Pre-Bid Meeting Date12-09-2022
Last Date for Submission21-09-2022
Opening Date21-09-2022
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1Sepahijala, Tripura, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional)Executive Engineer, RD Bishramganj Divisi
Contact AddressO/o the Executive Engineer, RD Bishramganj Divisi

Official Documents

