RDD Invites Tender for Construction of Sub-Divisional Magistrate(sdm) Office Building - 2022_CERDD_31773_1

About RDD

Ministry of Rural Development has two departments namely Department of Rural Development and Department of Land Resource. Being the nodal Ministry for most of the development and welfare activities in the rural areas, the Ministry of Rural Development plays a pivotal role in the overall development strategy of the country. The vision and mission of the Ministry is sustainable and inclusive growth of rural India through a multipronged strategy for eradication of poverty by increasing livelihoods opportunities, providing social safety net and developing infrastructure for growth. This is expected to improve quality of life in rural India and to correct the developmental imbalances, aiming in the process, to reach out to most disadvantaged sections of the society.

About Tender

Rural Development Department requests a proposal for the tenders for the Construction of Sub-Divisional Magistrate(sdm) Office Building at Sonamura, Sepahijala district under RD Bishramganj division during the 2022-23

Tender Details

Reference No. 2022_CERDD_31773_1 Tendering Authority Rural Development Department Brief construction of sub-divisional magistrate(sdm) office building at sonamura, sepahijala district under rd bishramganj division during the 2022-23 Description construction of sub-divisional magistrate(sdm) office building at sonamura, sepahijala district under rd bishramganj division during the 2022-23 799103 : sepahijala district open tender Pre-Qualification Criteria Please refer Tender documents. Website (Optional) Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost INR 6.64 CR. EMD INR 13.29 Lacs Document Fee INR 10.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection 02-09-2022 Last Date of Document Collection 21-09-2022 Pre-Bid Meeting Date 12-09-2022 Last Date for Submission 21-09-2022 Opening Date 21-09-2022 * The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1 Sepahijala, Tripura, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional) Executive Engineer, RD Bishramganj Divisi Contact Address O/o the Executive Engineer, RD Bishramganj Divisi

Official Documents

