SSB Invites Tender for Annual Repair and Maintenance Civil and Electrical of Government Residential - 2024_SSB_835239_1
About SSB
Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB; transl. Armed Border Force) is a border guarding force of India deployed along its borders with Nepal and Bhutan. It is one of the seven Central Armed Police Forces under the administrative control of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
The force was originally set up under the name Special Service Bureau in 1963 in the aftermath of the Sino-Indian War to strengthen India's border areas against enemy operations.
About Tender
Sashastra Seema Bal requests a proposal for the tenders for the Annual Repair and Maintenance Civil and Electrical of Government Residential.
Tender Details
Reference No: 2024_SSB_835239_1
Tendering Authority: Sashastra Seema Bal
Brief: annual repair and maintenance civil and electrical of government residential and non residential buildings at bops gaidenchowk, kaipur, bihangapur, bimlanagar, goabari, rajagarh, nalapara, paharpur and chandanpur of 24th bn hqrs ssb rangia
Description: annual repair and maintenance civil and electrical of government residential and non residential buildings at bops of 24th bn hqrs ssb rangia 781354 : bops of 24th bn rangia open tender dg sashastra seema bal,mha||provisioning directorate,fhq,ssb,mha
Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per NIT
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 9.45 Lacs
EMD: INR 18.91 Thousand
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 18-11-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 27-11-2024
Last Date for Submission: 27-11-2024
Opening Date: 28-11-2024
Site Location
Location 1: Kamrup, Assam, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): EE FTR HQRS SSB Sonapur, Guwahati
Contact Address: FTR HQRS SSB SONAPUR, GUWAHATI, ASSAM