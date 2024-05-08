SSB Invites Tender for Construction Infrastructure At Bop Hqrs Khairabari Of 23rd Bn Hqrs Lalpool Under Ftr Hqrs Ssb Tezpur - 2024_SSB_805950_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender For Construction Infrastructure At Bop Hqrs Khairabari Of 23rd Bn Hqrs Lalpool Under Ftr Hqrs Ssb Tezpur and other online tender notices published by the Sashastra Seema Bal.

About SSB

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) is one of India's Central Armed Police Forces under the Ministry of Home affairs, primarily tasked with the responsibility of guarding India's international borders with Nepal and Bhutan. It was created in 1963, and at that time, it was called the Special Services Bureau.

About Tender

Sashastra Seema Bal requests a proposal For tender for Construction Infrastructure At Bop Hqrs Khairabari Of 23rd Bn Hqrs Lalpool Under Ftr Hqrs Ssb Tezpur.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_SSB_805950_1

Tendering Authority: Sashastra Seema Bal

Brief: C/O Infrastructure At Bop Hqrs Khairabari Of 23rd Bn Hqrs Lalpool Under Ftr Hqrs Ssb Tezpur

Description: c/o infrastructure at bop hqrs khairabari of 23rd bn hqrs lalpool under ftr hqrs ssb tezpur 784509 : bop khairabariopen tenderdg sashastra seema bal,mha||ftr hqrs-tezpur - ssb

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer tender documents

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 1.32 CR.

EMD: INR 2.65 Lacs

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 07-05-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 22-05-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 15-05-2024

Last Date for Submission: 22-05-2024

Opening Date: 24-05-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Tezpur, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Executive Engineer

Contact Address: O/O The Inspector General Ftr Hqrs SSB Tezpur