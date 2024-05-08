SSB Invites Tender for Construction Infrastructure At Bop Hqrs Khairabari Of 23rd Bn Hqrs Lalpool Under Ftr Hqrs Ssb Tezpur - 2024_SSB_805950_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender For Construction Infrastructure At Bop Hqrs Khairabari Of 23rd Bn Hqrs Lalpool Under Ftr Hqrs Ssb Tezpur and other online tender notices published by the Sashastra Seema Bal.
Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) is one of India's Central Armed Police Forces under the Ministry of Home affairs, primarily tasked with the responsibility of guarding India's international borders with Nepal and Bhutan. It was created in 1963, and at that time, it was called the Special Services Bureau.
Sashastra Seema Bal requests a proposal For tender for Construction Infrastructure At Bop Hqrs Khairabari Of 23rd Bn Hqrs Lalpool Under Ftr Hqrs Ssb Tezpur.
Reference No: 2024_SSB_805950_1
Tendering Authority: Sashastra Seema Bal
Brief: C/O Infrastructure At Bop Hqrs Khairabari Of 23rd Bn Hqrs Lalpool Under Ftr Hqrs Ssb Tezpur
Description: c/o infrastructure at bop hqrs khairabari of 23rd bn hqrs lalpool under ftr hqrs ssb tezpur 784509 : bop khairabariopen tenderdg sashastra seema bal,mha||ftr hqrs-tezpur - ssb
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer tender documents
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 1.32 CR.
EMD: INR 2.65 Lacs
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 07-05-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 22-05-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 15-05-2024
Last Date for Submission: 22-05-2024
Opening Date: 24-05-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Tezpur, Assam, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): Executive Engineer
Contact Address: O/O The Inspector General Ftr Hqrs SSB Tezpur