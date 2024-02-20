10 border outposts to be constructed along Assam-Meghalaya border

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government has decided to construct 10 new border outposts (BOPs) in six districts of the state along the Assam-Meghalaya inter-state border.

The responsibility for the construction of the border outposts has been entrusted to the PWD (Buildings) and tenders for the BOPs have already been floated with the start of the process.

The proposed BOPs are: Oiduba and Dhanua in the South Salmara-Mankachar district; Umwang (between Arting and Sabuda), Karbi Hidi, and Mukroh (between Khanduli and Mkhermi) in the West Karbi Anglong district; Gendabari in the Goalpara district; Malangkona and Muduki Longsai Bhalakhowa in the Kamrup district; Sonaikuchi in the Morigaon district; and Garbhanga in the Kamrup (Metro) district.

The length of the Assam-Meghalaya border is 884.90 km, and the Assam government felt the need to establish the BOPs considering the sensitivity of these border areas.

