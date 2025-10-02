100-Foot Statue of Zubeen Garg Constructed in South Kamrup as Tribute

Guwahati: In an extraordinary gesture of love and respect, the Sarpara Friends Club of South Kamrup has erected a 100-foot-tall statue of late singer Zubeen Garg as a tribute to the heartthrob of Assam.

For years, the club has organised the annual Dussehra celebrations on Vijaya Dashami evening. However, following Zubeen’s sudden demise, the organisers cancelled all festive programmes a week in advance, despite having completed nearly 90% of preparations. Instead, they chose to dedicate this year’s occasion entirely to honouring the iconic artiste.

Committee members revealed that the towering statue was constructed within just five days. “Even though most of our preparations were complete, we decided not to go ahead with festivities. This statue is our collective homage to Zubeen,” said one of the organisers.

Public prayers are scheduled to be held over the next two days, while the statue will remain on display for four to five days. The grounds of R.B. High School in Sarpara have also been adorned with banners carrying photographs of the beloved singer, turning the venue into a space of remembrance and tribute.