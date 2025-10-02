SIT Obtains Key Details from Zubeen Garg’s Manager on Party Night of September 18

Guwahati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the untimely death of Assam’s music icon Zubeen Garg has secured vital information from his manager, Siddharth Sharma, about the events of September 18, the night before his sudden demise in Singapore.

According to sources, Sharma revealed details of the party’s organisers, its duration, and a list of attendees, which reportedly included Shekhar Goswami, Abhimanyu Talukdar, Tanmoy Phukan, Rupkamal Kalita, Siddharth Bora, Debjyoti Hazarika, Parikshit Sharma, Sandipan Garg, and Wajid Ahmed. Following the incident, panic gripped members of the Singapore Assam Association, with many allegedly switching off their phones to avoid scrutiny.

As part of the investigation, the SIT has recovered Zubeen’s mobile phone along with a bag containing tablets and key documents. These items have been sent for forensic and laboratory testing to establish their relevance in the case.

Officials confirmed that the probe is being pursued with urgency, with investigators analysing all available evidence and witness accounts to piece together the circumstances leading to the singer’s tragic end.