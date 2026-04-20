101 MDoNER Projects Foreclosed in Northeast India, 1,036 Still Ongoing

A total of 101 development projects sanctioned under various Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region schemes have been foreclosed across the northeastern states, according to an MDoNER report from March 2026 — with delayed implementation cited as one of the primary reasons.

The foreclosures span two of MDoNER's five active schemes, and come even as over a thousand projects remain under implementation across the region.

Which Schemes Were Affected

Of the 101 foreclosed projects, 63 were under schemes of the North Eastern Council (NEC), and 38 were under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme for sectors other than roads — known as NESIDS (OTRI).

The reasons for foreclosure vary, but non-timely implementation is listed as a key factor across many of the cases.

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