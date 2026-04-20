101 MDoNER Projects Foreclosed in Northeast India, 1,036 Still Ongoing

A total of 101 development projects sanctioned under various Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region schemes have been foreclosed across the northeastern states, according to an MDoNER report from March 2026 — with delayed implementation cited as one of the primary reasons.
The foreclosures span two of MDoNER's five active schemes, and come even as over a thousand projects remain under implementation across the region.
Of the 101 foreclosed projects, 63 were under schemes of the North Eastern Council (NEC), and 38 were under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme for sectors other than roads — known as NESIDS (OTRI).
The reasons for foreclosure vary, but non-timely implementation is listed as a key factor across many of the cases.
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MDoNER currently operates five schemes in the northeastern states: NESIDS (Roads), NESIDS (OTRI), NEC schemes, the PM-DevINE scheme, and Special Development Packages (SDPs).
As of March 2026, a total of 1,036 projects are ongoing across these schemes. NEC schemes account for the largest share, with 501 active projects, followed by NESIDS (OTRI) at 393.
The remaining ongoing projects include 56 under NESIDS (Roads), 45 under PM-DevINE, and 41 under SDP.
These projects span a range of developmental sectors including education, health, roads, power, and tourism.
Among the northeastern states, Assam has the highest number of ongoing projects at 260, followed by Manipur with 120.
MDoNER was first established as a department in 2001 and elevated to a full ministry in 2004, with the core mandate of improving coordination between the northeastern state governments and central ministries in New Delhi.
It is the only Indian ministry defined by territorial jurisdiction rather than a sector or subject, and functions specifically to drive and coordinate development efforts across the North Eastern Region.
As of March 31, 2026, MDoNER has sanctioned a cumulative total of 3,735 projects through its various schemes since its inception. The ministry sanctions the projects, while state governments and select central agencies are responsible for their implementation on the ground.