Speed up PM-DevINE projects, MDoNER tells all Northeast states

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) asked all the northeastern states to accelerate all the ongoing projects under PM-DevINE (Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for Northeast Region).

In its recent meeting, the Empowered Inter-Ministerial Committee (EIMC) of PM-DevINE under the chairmanship of the Secretary, MDoNER, in New Delhi, reviewed the progress of all the ongoing PM-DevINE projects in the region.

So far, MDoNER sanctioned 44 PM-DevINE projects in the Northeast with an approved cost of 5730.13 crore. Of these, three projects – two in Sikkim and one multi-state project – have been completed, and the rest, 41, including five in Assam, are underway.

According to an office memorandum of MDoNER issued on December 23, 2025, the committee (EIMC) reviewed the status of PM-DevINE outlay and CNA balances of states and central agencies. It was noted that a substantial amount of funds remains unutilised in CNA accounts. All state governments and implementing agencies were advised to accelerate physical progress of ongoing projects and to raise realistic fund demands strictly in line with their execution capacity up to March, 2026, so as to avoid parking or lapsing of funds.

The expected fund demands for the next two months were also discussed, and the states and the agencies were advised to seek additional releases only to the extent that commensurate physical progress can be achieved within the current financial year 2025-26.

