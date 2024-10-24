12 Additional Police Stations in Bangladesh Border

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A state-level standing committee meeting among the officers of the BSF, Border Police, and the Directorate of Narcotics on cross-border activities with Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota in the chair was held today.

The meeting reviewed the current measures being taken to control cross-border crimes, cattle smuggling, and drug trafficking. The meeting recommended the proposal to establish 12 additional border police stations in Cachar, Karimganj, Dhubri, and South Salmara districts.

The meeting also reviewed the deployment of adequate manpower at border outposts (BOPs), patrol posts (PPs), and to strengthen 14 BOPs and PPS as a second line of defence alongside the border outpost of the BSF.

The meeting directed all stakeholders to collaborate in monitoring vehicles being used for drug smuggling and emphasised the need for law-enforcement agencies to maintain strict vigilance along the Indo-Bangladesh border, besides discussing the relocation of ten bordering villages and their safety.

