12 from Assam Feared Stranded or Missing in Nepal Floods

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Twelve people from Assam have been either stranded or missing in Nepal. The twelve are Rhituopurno Brahma, Montri Basumatary, and Soneswar Narzary of Dokmoka in the Karbi Anglong district; Rahul Daimary of Merapani in the Golaghat district; Shatadal Nath of Doboka in the Hojai district; Pankaj Naug of Rukmini Gaon in Guwahati; Pankaj Barman, Arun Mahanta, and Samar Bezbaruah of Arara in the Nalbari district; Dr Dipali Sarkar and Manash Kr. Ghosh of Lankeshwar in Guwahati; and Dr Tirtha Chaliha of Nalbari Medical College and Hospital.

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