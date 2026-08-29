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12 from Assam Feared Stranded or Missing in Nepal Floods

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said 12 people from the state are stranded or missing in Nepal amid the devastating floods.
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Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Twelve people from Assam have been either stranded or missing in Nepal. The twelve are Rhituopurno Brahma, Montri Basumatary, and Soneswar Narzary of Dokmoka in the Karbi Anglong district; Rahul Daimary of Merapani in the Golaghat district; Shatadal Nath of Doboka in the Hojai district; Pankaj Naug of Rukmini Gaon in Guwahati; Pankaj Barman, Arun Mahanta, and Samar Bezbaruah of Arara in the Nalbari district; Dr Dipali Sarkar and Manash Kr. Ghosh of Lankeshwar in Guwahati; and Dr Tirtha Chaliha of Nalbari Medical College and Hospital.

Also Read: Nepal Floods: Death Toll Rises to 579, 1,924 Still Missing as Rescue Efforts Continue

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