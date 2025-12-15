12,031 ha of forest land in NE diverted for non-forest use; 761 ha in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In the past four and a half years, from April 1, 2021, to October 31, 2025, vast areas of forest land have been diverted for non-forest use in the Northeastern states, including Assam.

According to information made available to The Sentinel, in the period from April 1, 2021, to October 31, 2025, a total area of 12,031 hectares (ha) of forest land has been diverted for non-forest purposes under the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980 (formally known as the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980).

Among the NE states, Arunachal Pradesh had the highest area of nearly 6,708 hectares of forest land diverted for non-forest use.

On the other hand, Assam had 761.63 hectares of forest land diverted, against 55 proposals for diversion of such land for use in various projects.

According to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, during the period from April 1, 2021, to October 31, 2025, the forest land across the country measuring 91650.10 hectares has been diverted for non-forest purposes under the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980 (formally known as the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980).

Of the total area of forest land measuring 91650.10 hectares, 12,031 hectares of forest land have been diverted for non-forest purposes in the NE states.

As for the state-wise breakup in the eight NE states, Arunachal Pradesh had nearly 6,708 hectares of forest land diverted against 129 proposals, Manipur had 2026.13 hectares diverted against 56 proposals, Mizoram had 931.18 hectares diverted against 32 proposals, Sikkim had 818.66 hectares diverted against 91 proposals, Assam had 761.63 hectares diverted against 55 proposals, Tripura had 748.79 hectares diverted against 86 proposals, Meghalaya had 33.88 hectares diverted against 14 proposals, and Nagaland had 3.93 hectares diverted against 1 proposal for diversion of forest land.

Whenever there is a need for diversion of forest land for other than forest purposes, the agency concerned has to approach the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) with a proposal for such diversion. The NBWL examines the proposal and accords or withholds permission, based on the merit and justification for such diversion. Whenever permission is granted by NBWL for diversion, certain conditions are imposed on the agency concerned during execution of the proposed work.

As vast areas of forest land are being diverted in the NE states, the executing agency as well as the state government concerned have to ensure adequate plantation of trees to compensate for the loss of green cover.

Also Read: Massive Nagaon Eviction Clears 6,000 Bighas of Forest Land