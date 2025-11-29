Massive Eviction Drive Clears Nearly 6,000 Bighas of Forest Land in Nagaon

According to District Commissioner Devashish Sharma, IAS, the targeted land includes 1,548 bighas in Lutumari and the rest spread across Kandapara, Chankhula, Majgaon, Kadomoni, Bedari Par, Juri Par, and Nim Bagan. Ahead of the eviction, over 70% of the nearly 1,500 families living in the area voluntarily dismantled their homes and vacated the land.

DC Sharma stated, “The cooperation from the people has been remarkable. The eviction is progressing peacefully, and we expect to finish by tomorrow.”

The administration used about 50 excavators and over 1,000 security personnel to clear the rest of the encroachments. The drive, which started early Saturday morning, is likely to continue on Sunday, as massive betel nut plantations and homestead structures need to be removed.