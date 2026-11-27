OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: In a major police operation, 13 suspected Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from the Ghograpar area of Bongaigaon district during a late-night drive on Wednesday.

The operation was conducted under the leadership of Bongaigaon senior superintendent of police (SSP) Numal Mahatta.

The suspected Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Ahad Ali, Amin Khan, Aminul Islam, Ashadul Ali, Isarul Islam, Jem Sheikh, Masarul Islam, Migen Sheikh, Mithun Sheikh, Md Rasel Ali, Md Motleb, Parvez Sheikh, and Shamim Ali.

Speaking to the media, the SSP said, "After receiving the information, we immediately launched an operation and nabbed 13 Bangladeshi nationals. They entered India illegally with false documents."

The police have begun an investigation into the case.