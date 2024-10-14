1,311 positive dengue cases in Manipur; 3 dies from Jan 1 to Oct 10

Imphal: Dengue outbreak in Manipur has reached an alarming state with the health department confirming 1,311 positive cases and three deaths from January 1 to October 10.

Of the three fatalities, two cases were reported from Imphal West and one in Bishnupur district. Regarding cumulative confirmed positive cases, the Imphal West district recorded the highest number of cases at 918 followed by Imphal East with a total case of 268.

Meanwhile, Tengnoupal, Pherzawl, Churachandpur and Jiribam have no positive cases till date. Notably, in September, the total positive cases stood at 230 with one death.

However, within the first few days of October, the cumulative figure saw a sharp spike. As per data provided by the health department, between October 4 and 13.

Manipur recorded 1.311 cases 918 in Imphal West, 268 in Imphal East and 43 in Bishnupur district, 41 in Thoubal District, and 20 in Kakching District.

Despite the alarming figures, this year's tally of 1,311 cases remains lower than last year's count of 2548 cases. Authorities have responded with preventive measures including widespread fogging programmes conducted at the local level in collaboration with local clubs and NGOs, particularly targeting Imphal West, the worst affected district.

Health officials continue to urge residents to take precautions against mosquito, bites and maintain cleanliness to prevent further spread of the disease.

The public is advised to seek immediate medical attention upon experiencing symptoms of dengue, such as high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, rash, and mild bleeding.

Earlier, Manipur Health Minister Dr Sapam Ranjan had appealed to the people to cooperate with the department citing the likelihood of an increase in the number of dengue cases.

The increase in dengue cases was recorded despite the efforts of the department to contain the spread through constant awareness and fogging initiatives.

An official of the health department said the situation has gone out of control in some areas of the Imphal West district.

The official said altogether, 292 areas and villages have been affected by dengue in Manipur. Imphal West tops the chart with 133 affected areas followed by Imphal East with 70, and Bishnupur 33 areas.

Meanwhile, state health officials appealed to the people to work together in the efforts to fight against the fatal disease and eliminate the mosquito breeding sites.

Dengue is a vector-borne viral disease occurring in tropical and subtropical areas. Those infected with the virus a second time are at a significantly greater risk of developing severe disease.

Symptoms include high fever, headache, rash and muscle and joint pain. In severe cases, there is serious bleeding and shock, which can be life threatening. (ANI)

Also Read: Assam: Guwahati Municipal Corporation Procures Five Devices to Combat Dengue (sentinelassam.com)