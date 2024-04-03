14 file nominations for phase II of Lok Sabha poll in Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Fourteen candidates have filed their nomination papers for the second phase of the Lok Sabha election slated for April 26, 2024, so far. These 14 included the nine candidates who submitted their nomination papers today.

The second phase of the Lok Sabha poll in the state will be in five parliamentary constituencies: Darrang-Udalguri, Diphu (ST), Karimganj, Silchar (SC), and Nagaon. The last date for filing nomination papers for this phase is April 4, 2024. The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be on April 5, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 8. These five constituencies will go to the polls on April 26 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

While a candidate each filed nomination papers in Darrang-Udalguri and Diphu, two candidates each filed their papers in Karimganj and Nagaon, and three candidates filed their papers in Silchar today.

BJP candidate Amarsing Tisso took out a massive rally on his way to filing nomination papers in Diphu. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the public during the rally at Diphu. He said that the win for Tisso is certain.

Speaking to the media later, the Chief Minister said, “This election has no other issue other than re-electing the Prime Minister. The people of India want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to continue and lead India towards the Amrit Kaal.”

The Chief Minister further said, “Assam’s tribal areas have long suffered from the vice of insurgency, but due to Narendra Modi’s single-minded focus on developing our tribal areas, we have signed agreements with all groups, and there’s a wave of development in the tribal areas of Assam.”

BJP candidates—Minister Parimal Suklabaidya from Silchar and MP Kripanath Mallah from Karimganj—will file their nomination papers tomorrow.

