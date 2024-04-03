Adopt a tit-for-tat policy on China, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma urges Centre

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the Government of India today to adopt a tit-for-tat policy on China and rename 60 places in Tibet.

This statement from the Chief Minister came on the heels of China renaming 30 places in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Chief Minister said this at Diphu today when the media sought his reaction to Chinese design in Arunachal Pradesh. He said, “My request to the Government of India is that we should rename 60 geographical areas of Tibet. It should always be tit for tat. However, I don’t want to comment on this because it is a policy decision of the Government of India. They renamed 30 places, and we should rename 60 places.”

In his social media handle, the Chief Minister posted, “I request the Government of India to adopt the policy of Tit for Tat on China and change the name of 60 places in Tibet too.”

ANI adds: Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) firmly rejected China’s attempt to rename several places in Arunachal Pradesh, saying assigning invented names will not alter the reality that the state will always be an integral and inalienable part of India.

According to a March 30 report in its state-run Global Times, the Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs released a fourth list of standardised geographical names in Zangnan, the name that China uses for Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the official website of the ministry, 30 additional publicly used place names in the Zangnan region have been officially revealed, the Global Times report said. India has rebuffed such attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh. On Monday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that changing names won’t have any effect and that the northeastern state was, is, and will always be India’s part.

