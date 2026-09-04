15 Assam Teachers to Receive State Teachers’ Award 2026 on September 5

Staff Reporter
Guwahati: Fifteen teachers from across Assam have been selected for the State Teachers' Award 2026 for their commendable contributions to the field of education. A list of the teachers was published by the Director of Secondary Education, Assam, today.
The selection was made on the recommendation of the State Level Selection Committee and following approval from the Assam government. The evaluation focused on academic commitment, innovative teaching practices, contribution to students and schools, community engagement and exemplary service to education.
The awards will be presented on Teachers' Day, September 5, 2026, at the Sri Sri Damodardeva International Auditorium, Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, Panjabari, Guwahati.
The awardees are:
Shyamalima Borah - Principal, Malow Ali Higher Secondary School, Jorhat
Bijan Roy Bhowmick - Assistant Teacher, Kamakhya Vidyalay High School, Kamrup Metropolitan
Manab Bharali - PG Teacher, Govt. Gurdon HS School, Nalbari
Riju Kumar Chutia - PG Teacher, PM Shri Rahmaria Higher Secondary School, Dibrugarh
Probin Koch - PG Teacher, Tezpur Govt. HS School, Sonitpur
Ranendra Kumar Das - Principal, PM Shri Bhella HS School, Barpeta
Azizur Rahman - PG Teacher, PM Shri Jamadarhat Janata HS School, Dhubri
Manik Chandra Nath - Assistant Teacher, Barapujia HS School, Nagaon
Bibi Prasad Brahma - Assistant Teacher, Harinaguri High School, Kokrajhar
Pulaska Rajkhowa - Head Teacher, Chowkial LP School, Golaghat
Saranga Nirmalia - Head Teacher, Hatikhali Assamese LP School, Lumding, Hojai
Diti Moni Dutta - Assistant Teacher, Phatikachowa Abhoipuria MVS, Dibrugarh
Befula Deka Saikia - Assistant Teacher, No. 182 Gobinda Dham LPS, Darrang
Swastyayan Deb - Assistant Teacher, 57 No. Tikal Par TE LPS, Cachar
Kamsingh Hanse - Headmaster, Bakaliaghat Govt. M.V. School, Karbi Anglong
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