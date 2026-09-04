15 Assam Teachers to Receive State Teachers’ Award 2026 on September 5

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Fifteen teachers from across Assam have been selected for the State Teachers' Award 2026 for their commendable contributions to the field of education. A list of the teachers was published by the Director of Secondary Education, Assam, today.

The selection was made on the recommendation of the State Level Selection Committee and following approval from the Assam government. The evaluation focused on academic commitment, innovative teaching practices, contribution to students and schools, community engagement and exemplary service to education.

The awards will be presented on Teachers' Day, September 5, 2026, at the Sri Sri Damodardeva International Auditorium, Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, Panjabari, Guwahati.

The awardees are:

Shyamalima Borah - Principal, Malow Ali Higher Secondary School, Jorhat

Bijan Roy Bhowmick - Assistant Teacher, Kamakhya Vidyalay High School, Kamrup Metropolitan

Manab Bharali - PG Teacher, Govt. Gurdon HS School, Nalbari

Riju Kumar Chutia - PG Teacher, PM Shri Rahmaria Higher Secondary School, Dibrugarh

Probin Koch - PG Teacher, Tezpur Govt. HS School, Sonitpur

Ranendra Kumar Das - Principal, PM Shri Bhella HS School, Barpeta

Azizur Rahman - PG Teacher, PM Shri Jamadarhat Janata HS School, Dhubri

Manik Chandra Nath - Assistant Teacher, Barapujia HS School, Nagaon

Bibi Prasad Brahma - Assistant Teacher, Harinaguri High School, Kokrajhar

Pulaska Rajkhowa - Head Teacher, Chowkial LP School, Golaghat

Saranga Nirmalia - Head Teacher, Hatikhali Assamese LP School, Lumding, Hojai

Diti Moni Dutta - Assistant Teacher, Phatikachowa Abhoipuria MVS, Dibrugarh

Befula Deka Saikia - Assistant Teacher, No. 182 Gobinda Dham LPS, Darrang

Swastyayan Deb - Assistant Teacher, 57 No. Tikal Par TE LPS, Cachar

Kamsingh Hanse - Headmaster, Bakaliaghat Govt. M.V. School, Karbi Anglong

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