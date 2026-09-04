Assam Unveils Five-Year Digital Roadmap for Land Registration and Governance Under Projects MATI and ASOM

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In the past few years, ownership rights over 4.53 lakh bighas of land have been granted to more than 3 lakh families in the state under Mission Basundhara. Now, the Assam government has proposed a five-year roadmap built upon the continued reforms and achievements of Mission Basundhara, through Project MATI (Management of Assets & Titles) and Project ASOM (Advanced System for Ownership & Mapping).

According to sources at the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, the state government has proposed to launch Project MATI as a landmark reform initiative for strengthening the registration ecosystem in Assam to usher in a new era of transparency, efficiency and citizen-centric service delivery in the registration system. This initiative shall focus on modernisation of registration infrastructure, development of a scientific and evidence-based zonal valuation framework supported by ready reckoner rates, digitisation and intelligent management of legacy records, institutional strengthening, and the introduction of AI-enabled, faceless and technology-driven registration services. To further deepen and sustain these transformative reforms, necessary legal and regulatory amendments shall also be undertaken to modernise the existing legislative framework, strengthen governance and facilitate seamless adoption of emerging technologies and service innovations.

Project MATI aims to transform the registration framework into a transparent, seamless and future-ready system that minimises discretion, enhances ease of doing business, safeguards public interest and reinforces citizens' confidence in land and property transactions across the State.

Moreover, the proposed Project ASOM (Advanced System for Ownership & Mapping) will continue the reform journey in land administration. Project ASOM is proposed with the vision of creating a modern, transparent and citizen-centric land governance system. Assam aims to move towards a unified digital ecosystem encompassing all related institutions through a structured roadmap of institutional, technological and infrastructural reforms. The initiative shall focus on system-based workload distribution for better service delivery, easing of legal bottlenecks, and promotion of land literacy and inclusiveness.

Project ASOM is a step towards transformative land governance, where every reform is designed to empower citizens, clarify ownership and make access to land information effortless and transparent, sources said.

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