Silchar Football Academy Trainees Protest Conversion of Training Ground into Fairground

Silchar: Trainees of the Silchar Football Academy staged a silent one-hour protest after their natural training ground was approved for use as a commercial fairground. Young players, with black clothes covering their mouths, demonstrated at the academy’s main gate to show strong opposition to the decision.

The controversy started when Silchar Sporting Club reportedly gave permission for holding a commercial fair on the academy premises. The trainees fear that the event will seriously damage the natural turf and disrupt the environment so essential to their daily practice sessions.