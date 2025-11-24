Silchar Football Academy Trainees Protest Conversion of Training Ground into Fairground

Silchar: Trainees of the Silchar Football Academy staged a silent one-hour protest after their natural training ground was approved for use as a commercial fairground. Young players, with black clothes covering their mouths, demonstrated at the academy’s main gate to show strong opposition to the decision.
The controversy started when Silchar Sporting Club reportedly gave permission for holding a commercial fair on the academy premises. The trainees fear that the event will seriously damage the natural turf and disrupt the environment so essential to their daily practice sessions.
"We want to play; we cannot allow the playground to be turned into a fairground," said protesting athletes, emphasising that sports infrastructure must not be compromised for commercial gains.
The major threat to the quality and safety of the playing surface, according to the trainees, comes with holding such events. It is argued that this repeated commercial use can harm the grass, compact the ground, and ultimately render the facility unsuitable for training footballers. The youngsters further emphasised that the facility was built to support sporting development and not to reap commercial benefits in unrelated activities.
The protest reflected broader concerns about the preservation of community sports infrastructure in the region. The trainees maintained that it is important to safeguard the ground's natural environment for high standards in training and bringing up future talent. They called on the authorities and the managing club to reconsider the decision and keep sporting priorities above commercial interests.