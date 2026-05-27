Assam News

Manas National Park to Close for Tourists from June 1 Amid Monsoon Season

The Manas National Park authority has announced that the park will be closed for tourists during the rainy season. A circular issued by the Chief Conservator of Forest and the Field Director, Manas Tiger Reserve,
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OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Manas National Park authority has announced that the park will be closed for tourists during the rainy season. A circular issued by the Chief Conservator of Forest and the Field Director, Manas Tiger Reserve, Dr C Ramesh, stated that the river rafting and elephant safari activities at Manas Tiger Reserve would remain closed for visitors with effect from June 1 until further orders.

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