150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': MP Bhubaneswar Kalita Leads Celebration in Barpeta

Barpeta: In a celebratory moment, MP Bhubaneswar Kalita held a press conference at the BJP office in the district to mark 150 years of the patriotic song Vande Mataram. The event was organised to celebrate the song that once echoed as the heartbeat of India's struggle for independence.

Addressing the media, the MP stated, “Vande Mataram, written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875, is a lyrical Sanskrit-Bengali blend that is full of praise for the virtues and glories of the motherland.”