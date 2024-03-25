1,585 of 3913 irrigation schemes in Assam defunct; Department can water 5.93 lakh hectares

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Irrigation facilities in the state are available in a land area of 5.93 lakh hectares only.

This was revealed by the Irrigation Department in connection with the irrigation potential of the state, which is pegged at 11 lakh hectares out of the state’s gross sown area of 38.88 lakh hectares. However, the department can water only 5.93 lakh hectares of the gross sown area. An official source said that the low number of irrigation schemes available can be attributed to non-functioning irrigation schemes, non-usage of available facilities, and other reasons.

The source also said that a total of 3913 major, medium, and minor irrigation schemes have been implemented by the department in the state, out of which 1,585 of these schemes are defunct. Among the districts, Baksa has 142 schemes, Kokrajhar has 187, Karbi Anglong East has 406, Udalguri has 343, Dima Hasao has 231, Nalbari 106, Morigaon 136, Nagaon 162, Chirang 119, Cachar 124, Goalpara 119, Golaghat 103, Lakhimpur 120, and Kamrup 185. These districts have the highest number of schemes.

Bajali 37, Charaideo 32, Kamrup Metro 36, Hailakandi 49, Bongaigaon 59, Dhemaji 49, South Salmara/Mankachar 52, Dhubri 66, Sonitpur 61, Biswanath 60, and Tinsukia 64 are some of the districts with a low number of schemes.

