17% faculty posts vacant in state medical colleges

Guwahati: The dearth of faculty members in the medical colleges in the state has become a cause for concern, with 17% of the total sanctioned posts in the medical colleges lying vacant. Congress MLA Bharat Chandra Narah, through a written question raised in the Assembly, sought some information regarding medical colleges in the state. Delivering a written reply to MLA Narah’s question, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta informed the House that there are a total of 1760 sanctioned posts of professors, associate professors, and assistant professors in the medical colleges in the state. Currently, there are 1482 ‘men in position’ or individuals in occupied posts, and the remaining 270 posts are vacant, which is 17% of the total sanctioned posts.

According to the Health Minister, the highest number of vacancies, 131 at present, is in the post of associate professors. There are a total of 77 assistant professors and 70 professors in the remaining vacant posts. Minister Mahanta also stated that there are currently 12 medical colleges in the state, with seats for 1500 undergraduates, 722 postgraduates, and 44 doctors of medicine and masters of surgery.

