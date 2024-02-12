Assam: Ministers Atul Bora, Keshab Mahanta re-elected to party posts

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Ministers Atul Bora and Keshab Mahanta of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) were re-elected as president and working president, respectively, at the party’s general conference held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra here today.

A festive atmosphere prevailed at the conference venue as delegates from different places in the state gathered there.

Following discussions at the conference, Atul Bora was entrusted with the responsibility of setting up a full-fledged committee.

Along with the decision to reelect Bora and Mahanta, many other organizational and political decisions were taken at the conference. It was also decided that the AGP would participate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as part of the NDA. In the current year, it was decided to increase the organizational strength of the party by observing this as the ‘year to gain strength’, and a roadmap for the purpose was proposed to be worked out.

After his re-election, an elated Atul Bora said, “Times have changed, and we will speak through our actions. We have to put in more effort to make the party stronger. We have realized our mistakes and accepted them. We will continue our efforts to take the party on the right path. We have two major tests in front of us: the Lok Sabha and Panchayat elections.”

“We will send our party’s representatives to Parliament this time,” Atul Bora asserted.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated his cabinet colleagues, Atul Bora and Keshab Mahanta, on their third stint at the important posts of the AGP, which is a constituent member of the NDA.

The CM also stated that AGP, as an ally, will have an important role in realizing the dreams of PM Modi for the state.

