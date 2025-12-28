173 security personnel injured in Kheroni incident: Assam Police

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Even as the situation in the trouble-torn districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong was limping back to normalcy, with no report of any untoward incident in the past few days, the Assam Police confirmed that altogether 173 security personnel, belonging to both the Assam Police and the CRPF, were injured in violence earlier this week.

During the violence, two persons were killed in the West Karbi Anglong district, police said on Saturday.

Taking to social media platforms, the Assam Police said today, “173 personnel of the Assam Police and CRPF were injured in the incidents on 22–23 December 2025 under Kheroni PS under West Karbi Anglong...139 received First Aid at the spot, while 33 were sent for treatment to various hospitals.”

