Debabrata Saikia Writes to PM Modi; Seeks Probe into Arson of KAAC CEM's Residence

Guwahati: Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an urgent intervention and a magisterial inquiry into the recent arson at the residence of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang.

Debabrata Saikia has written to PM Modi terming the incident at Dongkamukam in West Karbi Anglong as a serious matter that has weakened public trust in governance and constitutional processes in the Sixth Schedule area. He even alleged ‘suspected destruction of evidence’.

In the letter, Saikia appealed the Centre to ensure accountability and uphold constitutional supremacy. He has demanded a fair probe into the hasty demolition of the CEM's residence and also to take immediate steps to restore peace.

He wrote, “I am writing to inform you of a serious accusation against Tuliram Ronghang, the CEM of the KAAC. The allegations raised necessitate your immediate intervention to maintain the rule of law, protect constitutional processes, and ensure accountability in Karbi Anglong."

"On December 22, 2025, amidst heated protests by angry protesters demanding the protection of PGR/VGR land in Karbi Anglong, the situation escalated, resulting in the arson of Tuliram Ronghang’s home in Dongkamokam, West Karbi Anglong. This led to clashes between the police and protesters, the imposition of a curfew, and the deployment of a large number of police personnel," the letter added.

Further in the letter, LoP Saikia stated that Tuliram Ronghang earlier held meetings with student groups and individuals observing a hunger strike. After the arson, Ronghang’s residence was allegedly demolished with a bulldozer without waiting for forensic examination or a judicial order.

“The police administration has not mentioned the search for the debris, videography, or analysis of the debris, which increases the speculation that any documents or black money related to corruption are being hidden from the law,” he said in the letter.

Furthermore, Saikia mentioned the following demands: an immediate inquiry under a judicial or district magistrate to investigate the arson and destruction, investigate the alleged destruction of evidence, seal the crime scene for forensic investigation, mandate an urgent report, file appropriate criminal cases if irregularities are found, and investigate the corruption published in the media by the Lokayukta.

Debabrata Saikia, in a post on ‘X’ stated that along with PM Modi, he has also written to Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma seeking an urgent intervention into the unrest in Karbi Anglong.