Kamrup Metro Releases Draft Electoral Roll, 1.63% Voter Increase Recorded

GUWAHATI: The draft electoral roll as part of the Special Revision exercise for Kamrup Metropolitan district was released on Saturday by the district administration.

Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner Sumit Sattawan informed that voters can submit claims and objections from December 27, 2025 to January 22, 2026. Special camps will be organized on January 3, 4, 10 and 11 to facilitate the process.

Sattawan informed that the authorities will dispose of all claims and objections by February 2. He also added that the final electoral roll will be published on February 10.

Voters have been urged to visit their respective polling stations to verify their names in the draft electoral roll. In case an eligible voter’s name is missing, or if there are objections regarding inclusion, correction of personal details, or transfer of names, the prescribed Forms 6, 6A, 7 and 8 can be submitted within the stipulated period.

As per official information, Kamrup Metro has registered a 1.63% increase in voters compared to the previous roll published on January 6, 2025. The district has added 105 new polling stations, taking the total to 1,218, including 992 in urban areas and 226 in rural areas, spread across 418 locations.

Speaking about the constituency-wise statistics, DC Sumit Sattawan stated that the Dispur constituency now has 1,21,180 male voters, 1,28,552 female voters and 14 third-gender voters.

The Kamrup metro district has 10,75,576 voters, including 5,21,388 male, 5,54,151 female and 37 third-gender voters. The district also has 3,822 de-voters and 912 service voters.

The DC also mentioned that booth level officers (BLOs) have completed the voter verification across the district under the Special Revision Drive. As per the compiled data, 22,163 deceased voters and 21,154 voters who have shifted their residence were identified and updated in the records. He also added that 14,700 eligible but unregistered voters aged 18 and above has been identified.